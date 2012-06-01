* Growth rate lowest since July 2009, second highest total
revenue
* VIP revenue slowdown more severe than expected
* Sands China's new property has failed to boost growth
significantly
* Analysts say growth will stay steady, not changing
forecasts yet
(Updates with analyst comment, background)
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, June 1Macau, the world's largest
gambling destination, reported 7.3 percent growth in its May
gambling revenue on Friday, the slowest expansion rate recorded
since July 2009.
Total revenue of 26.08 billion patacas ($3.3 billion)
recorded for May is the second highest for a single month, but a
far cry from the 70-90 percent monthly growth rates seen in 2010
and even the 22 percent growth in April.
While Macau, located on China's southern coast, was one of
the world's fastest growing economies in 2011, a slowdown in
China's turbo-charged economy has started to trickle down to the
casino-crammed enclave, most visibly in a drop spending by
billionaire VIP gamblers from mainland China.
Analysts have been expecting growth to ease since last year
and said May's figure was within expectations. Most remain
confident that a financial collapse for the tiny territory,
one-third the size of Manhattan, is not on the cards.
Revenue is likely to remain steady due to rising demand from
China's expanding middle class and critical infrastructure
developments.
Gabriel Chan, an analyst at Credit Suise in Hong Kong, said
May marked the start of a tough year-on-year comparison due to
the opening of Galaxy Entertainment's new casino on the Cotai
strip in 2011.
"It is not the time to get in yet, we need to wait for
better entry points. I think that will happen likely in August,"
said Chan. He is not yet revising down a forecast of 24.6
percent annual gambling revenue growth due to stronger than
expected growth in the mass market segment.
HOLD ON TIGHT
Falling property prices, weak stock markets and easing
overall economic growth in China has dampened the ability of
China's high rollers to splurge millions on gambling, resulting
in more subdued VIP revenue growth.
"The VIP slowdown is more severe than expected but we need
to wait until around the fourth quarter for an easier year on
year comparison. Loosening in China will also help VIP but
between now and then, hang on tight."
Macau's boom over the past two years was aided by ample
liquidity in China and escalating property prices that inflated
the asset value of many of China's big spenders.
High net worth gamblers were also given credit by Macau's
junket operators, and their spending helped contribute around 70
percent of Macau's total gross gambling revenue which reached
$33.5 billion in 2011.
A new $4 billion casino by Las Vegas magnate Sheldon
Adelson's Macau unit Sands China which opened in April
this year has failed to lift growth rates significantly.
Despite tepid growth rates, casino operators such as Steve
Wynn, known for creating Vegas landmarks such as the Bellagio
and the Mirage, are pushing ahead with plans to expand in Macau.
Wynn Macau and Galaxy Entertainment are
already building new casinos on the Cotai strip, a stretch of
reclaimed land off Macau's main peninsula.
MGM China SJM Holdings and Melco Crown
are still waiting for permission to start construction
on their respective casino projects.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Eric Meijer)