HONG KONG Oct 4 Macau posted a 39 percent rise in September gaming revenue to 21.2 billion patacas ($2.6 billion) on Tuesday, signalling strength in the world's largest gambling destination, despite a colossal selloff in Hong Kong and U.S. listed gaming stocks over fears that credit available to mainland gamblers is drying up.

September's revenue figure had been expected to fall short of August's highest ever record of $3.1 billion due to a seasonally quiet end of month, when gamblers saved ahead of a one-week national holiday in China starting from Oct 1.

In spite of bullish analyst forecasts who say October is likely to set a new monthly record, shares of Macau casino operators tanked on Monday on fears that a heightened credit squeeze on private firms in China will hurt Macau's future revenues.

Macau's high rolling VIP sector, which accounts for around 70 percent of gaming revenues, is more exposed to the vagaries of credit availablity through the opaque junket system.

Analysts maintain that while souring loans in China may impact revenue growth in the former Portuguese colony, Macau junket operators and casinos still have a warchest of cash to buffer a slowdown.

Up till now Chinese gamblers, who make up the bulk of visitors to the glitzy enclave -- the only place mainlanders can legally casino gamble -- have so far shrugged off the deepening economic malaise.

This has been a boon for U.S. casino giants Las Vegas Sands , Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International , that have posted stellar half year earnings through their Macau units Sands China , Wynn Macau , and MGM China . (Reporting by Farah Master; editing by Charlie Zhu)