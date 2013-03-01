By Farah Master
| HONG KONG, March 1
HONG KONG, March 1 Gambling revenue in Macau,
the world's biggest gambling hub, rose 11.5 percent in February
year-on-year, boosted by cash-rich punters that flooded the
southern Chinese enclave during a week long holiday earlier in
the month.
February's revenue at 27.1 billion patacas ($3.39 billion)
was at the top end of analyst forecasts for growth of between 9
and 11 percent.
Macau, a former Portuguese colony until 1999, raked in $38
billion in annual gambling revenues last year. The tiny enclave,
with a population of half a million, is the only place where
Chinese people can legally gamble at casinos in the country.