HONG KONG Oct 4 Gambling revenue in Macau rose 39 percent to 21.2 billion patacas ($2.6 billion) in September compared to a year ago, signalling strength in the world's largest gambling destination despite a recent selloff in Hong Kong and U.S. listed gaming stocks over fears that credit for mainland Chinese gamblers is drying up.

September's revenue figure, released on Tuesday, was expected to fall short of August's record $3.1 billion due to a seasonal factors and because of a one-week national holiday in China that started Oct. 1.

Typhoon Nesat, which hit Macau on Sept. 29, also made it difficult for gamblers to access the tiny enclave which lies an hour away from Hong Kong. Ferry services were halted and flights cancelled.

Casinos stopped running shuttle buses to and from the border gates, a key entry point for mainland visitors eager to place their bets in China's only legal casino gambling venue.

"It was affected by the typhoon. It is at the lower end of estimates, but it is ok, not too bad," said Victor Yip, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian brokerage in Hong Kong.

"Usually before a holiday, it will be slightly quiet a few days before the holiday starts. It is very normal for the number to slow down a little bit."

In spite of bullish analyst forecasts that said October is likely to set a new monthly record, shares of Macau casino operators tanked on Monday on fears that a heightened credit squeeze on private firms in China will hurt Macau's future revenues.

Macau's high-rolling VIP sector, which accounts for about 70 percent of gaming revenues, is more exposed to the vagaries of credit availability through the opaque junket system.

Analysts maintain that while souring loans in China may impact revenue growth in the former Portuguese colony, Macau junket operators and casinos still have ample cash to buffer a slowdown.

Chinese gamblers, who make up the bulk of visitors to Macau, have so far shrugged off the deepening economic malaise. This has been a boon for U.S. casino giants Las Vegas Sands , Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International , which have posted stellar half-year earnings through their Macau units Sands China , Wynn Macau , and MGM China .

Despite staging a modest rebound on Tuesday, Hong Kong-listed gaming stocks have dropped between 36 to 58 percent from their peaks only two months ago, after investors eagerly bought into the sector seeing it as a defensive play amid weakness in overseas markets.

BETTING ON THE FUTURE

Analysts estimate Macau gambling revenues will hit $34 billion this year while Las Vegas is estimated to reach $6 billion.

Shares of SJM were up 6 percent on Tuesday after losing a quarter of their value the previous day. Shares of Galaxy rose 0.1 percent, MGM China jumped 5.1 percent, Wynn Macau rose 4.3 percent and Melco International Development gained 0.1 percent. Sands China dropped 1.4 percent.

Analysts say Macau junket operators, the middlemen who are key to Macau's surging revenues, are well financed and run their own credit checks within their operations. A potential concern may be that the junket operators become more reluctant to lend rather than a lack of liquidity.

"We believe that casinos and existing junkets have built up sufficient working capital over the last three years," said Aaron Fischer, head of Consumer & Gaming Research at CLSA brokerage in Hong Kong.

Strong balance sheets for the six licensed operators and healthy gearing positions mean the Macau casinos are in better shape than in 2008 when the financial crisis sent stocks tumbling.

Macau's gaming sector should be in net cash by the end of the year so there are limited refinancing issues, Fischer said.

Media reports that a Korean junket operator, Grand Korea Leisure , had stopped extending credit to Chinese gamblers rattled nerves on Friday, but the move was seen as an isolated case due to its newly appointed chief executive wanting to take a step back. It is likely to resume extending credit in November, analysts said.

At the same time Paradise Junket, which controls 40 percent of the foreign market in Korea, said it was business as usual with Chinese gamblers. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Charlie Zhu and Matt Driskill)