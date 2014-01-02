* Increased middle class custom offset slowdown in VIP
growth
* December revenue boosted by higher holiday visitor numbers
* Analysts see 2014 revenue growth of 10-14 percent
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, Jan 2 Macau raked in $45 billion in
gambling revenue in 2013, 18.6% more than in 2012, as the
world's biggest and China's only casino hub continued to blaze
ahead of rival gaming destinations.
Macau, which earns seven times more than Las Vegas, has seen
revenue soar in recent years thanks to its proximity to vast
numbers of increasingly wealthy Chinese dazzled by
fortress-sized resorts such as Sands China Ltd's
Venetian Macao and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd's
Galaxy Macau.
Improved access to the region boosted revenue last year from
China's growing middle class, offsetting slowing VIP growth
brought about in part by the government in Beijing's campaign
against conspicuous spending by public officers.
In December, revenue grew 18.5 percent from a year earlier
to 33.5 billion patacas ($4.19 billion) thanks to a rise in
holiday-season visitors. That compared with the 13 percent to 17
percent estimates of six analysts.
Those analysts see 2014 growth of 10 percent to 14 percent
partly because there will not be any new casino openings until
2015, meaning there will be no new gaming capacity or additional
hotel rooms to keep pace with growth.
Projects under construction are subject to a new ruling
whereby the local government allocates gaming tables based on
the inclusion of non-gaming features. The former Portuguese
colony is trying to diversify its sources of revenue, over 80
percent of which comes from the gambling industry.
Casino mogul Steve Wynn, through his Wynn Macau Ltd
unit, is building a $4 billion floral-themed resort
featuring an artificial lake and dancing fountains like the
Bellagio in Las Vegas. U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson of Sands
China is building a miniature Eiffel Tower dubbed the Parisian
which will have a mall and convention space.
PREMIUM MASS
Revenue growth of big-spending VIPs slowed last year as the
central government clamped down on ostentatiousness among
officials. At the same time, improved infrastructure has helped
more of the middle class reach Macau.
The growth of the so-called premium mass segment, where
customers spend anywhere from a few thousand yuan to under one
million yuan ($165,200), is helping casino operators such as
Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd generate double digit
revenue.
China's expanding high-speed train network and projects such
as a 38 billion yuan bridge connecting Hong Kong, Macau and
Zhuhai on the mainland are reducing travelling times to Macau.
The development of neighbouring Hengqin island - which is also
part of mainland China - is also likely to boost visitors to
Macau.
Only around 4 percent of Chinese - or about 52 million
people - have visited Macau, casino executives and industry
watchers estimate, leaving ample room for growth.
This outlook helped Macau's Hong Kong-listed gaming stocks
surge 42 percent to 132 percent last year, while the benchmark
Hang Seng Index rose 3 percent.
"Macau is expensive... but it's hard to push the 'Sell'
button," wrote brokerage Macquarie in its most recent gaming
report.