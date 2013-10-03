HONG KONG Oct 3 Gambling revenue in China's
casino hub of Macau rose 21.4 percent in September year-on-year,
on robust spending by affluent gamblers despite a typhoon that
hit southern China at the end of the month that disrupted
travel.
September's revenue came in at 28.96 billion patacas ($3.63
billion) according to government data released on Thursday. The
figure was at the low end of analyst estimates who forecasted
September growth in the world's biggest gambling market to rise
22-25 percent.
Located on China's southern coast, Macau's gambling revenues
are highly dependent on the domestic market with more than
two-thirds of tourists coming from the mainland. Macau is the
only place in China where casino gambling is legal.
On Sept. 22 a severe typhoon hit close to Macau and Hong
Kong, disrupting air, road and rail links in the surrounding
areas and resulting in a lower influx of visitors into the
casino hub.
Looking ahead, October is expected to be a bumper month for
gambling revenues with analysts expecting a new monthly record
due to the week-long national holiday at the start of the month.
Hotels are nearly fully booked for the period.
The government is actively trying to increase the number of
visitors to Macau from 28 million last year with the aim to
transform the former Portuguese colony into an international
tourism destination.
However, Macau residents and casino executives say the tiny
territory still has acute challenges in facilitating large
numbers of tourists.
Long delays and rising costs for local infrastructure
developments like a new ferry terminal and an elevated railway
are ongoing and have no fixed timetable for opening. During
periods of heavy rain, Macau's downtown and outer areas are
affected by floods and sometimes landslides.
INFRASTRUCTURE BOTTLENECK
To help ease the visitor flows, Macau's government last
month introduced 'walking routes' to divert traffic from the
downtown city centre that houses 23 of Macau's 35 casinos.
Analysts are confident that as external infrastructure
projects are completed, such as the expansion of an intercity
railway in China and a bridge connecting Hong Kong, Zhuhai and
Macau that is due to open in 2016, greater numbers of visitors
will be able to visit Macau.
Sands China, Wynn Macau, MGM China
, Galaxy Entertainment, SJM Holdings
, Melco Crown Entertainment, the six licensed
operators, are all rapidly building casinos on Macau's Las Vegas
style Cotai strip, resulting in an increase of close to 13,000
hotel rooms in Macau by 2017.
Aaron Fischer, an analyst at CLSA in Hong Kong, says a rise
in tourist arrivals to fill the rooms is achievable.
"Visitor growth in Macau historically has underperformed
that of Hong Kong due to the infrastructure bottleneck and the
lack of hotel rooms. Those constraints are likely to be
alleviated in the next few years with the various infrastructure
improvements, which should drive a recovery in Macau's tourist
arrival growth."
In the short term increasing gridlock on Macau's streets
remains a sore point among residents. At the Taipa ferry
terminal on a Tuesday morning, swarms of tourists were packed
together at the arrivals exit. Casino tour buses jammed together
in a long queue to take eager gamblers to the resorts and the
road completely blocked by incoming tour buses.
"They keep building the casinos, I don't know how people
will be able to get around," said Wang a Macau taxi driver, who
only gave his last name, after being stuck in traffic behind a
large tourist bus.