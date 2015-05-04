* SJM stock has slid 54 pct over past year, Wynn Macau down
45 pct
* Investors see strong long-term gambling demand from the
mainland
* Macau investing in new capacity, broadening mass-market
appeal
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, May 4 Macau casino stocks have lost
as much as half their value over the past year as China's
anti-corruption crackdown scares away wealthy VIP punters, but
some investors say their faith in long-term gambling demand from
the mainland remains unshaken.
Casino revenues for the world's biggest gambling hub fell
nearly 40 percent in April from a year earlier, the 11th
straight month of weakness. Industry moguls like
Wynn Resorts' Steve Wynn and Las Vegas Sands'
Sheldon Adelson have noted the unprecedented nature of the
decline and a highly uncertain near-term outlook.
High rollers now account for around 60 percent of Macau's
gambling revenue, down from 80 percent two years ago. Among Hong
Kong-listed stocks, those hit hardest include SJM Holdings
which has fallen 54 percent over the past year while
Wynn Macau has tumbled 45 percent.
But those taking the longer view point out that less than 2
percent of China's 1.4 billion people have visited Macau, the
only place in the country where casino gambling is legal, and
that a planned extension of a high speed rail network will slash
travel time to the enclave in the coming years. Development of a
neighbouring island will also help boost visitors.
"What is the worst that could happen? Stocks go down before
they go up. But they will go up. We are preparing for a 100
percent increase in share prices within the next three years,"
said Matthew Ossolinski, chairman of Ossolinski Holdings, a
global emerging markets fund that invests in casinos and other
gambling-related companies.
He said he has launched a new fund to take advantage of
current stock prices for Macau casino plays - now trading at
near 52 week lows for price-to-earnings ratios.
Galaxy Entertainment, owned by Hong Kong tycoon
Lui Che Woo, and Sands China Ltd are best positioned
to weather the storm in the near-term, analysts say.
Galaxy, with a market value of $21 billion, will double its
presence with the opening of a new multi-billion dollar casino
in May, while Sands China's casinos have been designed to cater
to ordinary punters who are expected drive future growth.
Macau's capacity expansion will also not stop with the new
Galaxy casino. Melco Crown Entertainment, owned by
Hong Kong billionaire Lawrence Ho and Australian tycoon James
Packer, is set to open a film-themed casino resort this year and
another three casinos will open in 2016 - developments widely
seen as helping unleash pent-up demand.
Michele Matsuda, an asset manager at Hong Kong-based SI
Management Ltd, says this year will mark the start of Macau's
transition to a gaming hub with a wider appeal to ordinary
gamblers, citing the industry's greater investment in fancier
restaurants, shops and shows.
"It is a better balance of non-gaming revenue and as an
investment will be much more balanced going forward," he said.
"Now certain stocks are really cheap; other people might
have missed it a couple of weeks ago. Now is a good time to see
if you want to put capital behind it."
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)