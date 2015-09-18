(Refiles to remove extraneous words from 18th para)
By Farah Master
MACAU, Sept 18 Panda exhibitions, opera singing
shows and communist party souvenirs were just some of the causes
that received tax money reaped from Macau's $44 billion casino
industry over the last two years.
Now the former Portuguese colony's government is coming
under pressure from residents, local activists, academics and
legislators, to rein in its more ostentatious spending habits,
as the gambling industry's slowdown sends its tax take
plummeting and highlights its ageing public infrastructure.
Macau's GDP fell 26.4 percent in the second quarter of 2015
as China's corruption clampdown sent a chill over the casino
industry, prompting the government to announce spending cuts
earlier this month.
That's caused consternation among many of Macau's 600,000
permanent residents, who feel tax money has gone to unnecessary
causes while spending on public services and infrastructure has
been inadequate and inefficient.
"For all the amount of money and reserves accumulated, the
financial reserves have not translated into an improvement in
everyday life for residents," said Jose Duarte, an economics
lecturer at the University of Macau.
The gambling hub's sole public hospital is over-crowded,
while construction of a new ferry terminal is five years
over-schedule. A new rail transit system announced in 2007 has
no scheduled completion date while its initial budget had to be
tripled.
The territory - which makes more than 5 times the annual
gaming revenue of Las Vegas - ranks just behind Qatar as one of
the world's wealthiest territories, according to the World Bank.
But its Gini co-efficient, a measure of income inequality,
stands at 0.35, below an international 'warning' level of 0.4,
according to a 2014 European Commission report.
Alexis Tam, Macau's Secretary for Social Affairs and
Culture, pledged in September to reduce 'unnecessary'
expenditure such as visits, receptions and celebratory
activities. Last year dozens of small associations, ranging from
the Macau Mini Car Fans Group to the Macau Veteran Footballers,
were given subsidies, to celebrate the anniversary of Macau's
handover to China.
"There have been too many celebrations," Tam said, according
to local media reports.
Taxes from Macau's gambling industry topped $17 billion last
year, with revenues from casino operators including U.S.
billionaires Sheldon Adelson and Steve Wynn, contributing to
over 80 percent of total government expenditure.
Macau's government did not provide a comment for this
article when contacted.
THE MACAU FOUNDATION
One beneficiary of tax money that has come in for particular
criticism is the Macau Foundation, a government-linked body that
says it distributes money to charitable, social and grassroots
causes.
Run by a 14-person board, the foundation received more than
$700 million last year, more than what the government spent on
either public security or housing.
Its critics say there is little transparency about how it
allocates funds, and that too much of the money it hands out is
spent on patriotic activities.
Eric Sautede, an academic based in Macau, estimates over 12
percent of subsidies granted by the Macau Foundation in the
first quarter of 2015 were allocated to patriotic events
celebrating Macau's handover to China.
The foundation told Reuters that it allocates money to
projects and activities with "significant importance to the
prosperity and development of Macau."
In an email it said it spent "about 600 million patacas
($75.21 million) assisting private hospitals and clinics between
2001 and August this year" and detailed subsidies it gave to
elderly and disadvantaged groups.
The foundation has a board of supervisors that it said
inspects its accounts and that individuals or institutions
receiving money from the foundation have to provide a report on
their activities.
Since September 1, the government has implemented an
immediate freeze of 5 percent of budgeted consumption spending
for certain bodies, including the Macau Foundation, and have
cautioned further cuts if the economy shrinks further.
Jason Chao, a democracy activist in Macau, is sceptical the
new measures will help address the territory's income
inequality.
"This is just a small slice of the cake, the tip of the
iceberg for unequal distribution in Macau," he said.
($1 = 7.9780 patacas)
(Reporting by Farah Master; additional reporting by Viola Zhou,
Ever Tang and Adelaide Hui, Editing by James Pomfret and Rachel
Armstrong)