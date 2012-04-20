By Twinnie Siu and Alex Frew McMillan
| MACAU/HONG KONG, April 20
businessman Steven Lo testified in a corruption trial in Macau
on Friday that he was the former owner of Moon Ocean, a company
that he sold to property tycoon Joseph Lau that is developing a
residential project near Macau's airport.
Lo told the Macau Court of Final Appeal that he brought
Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd Chairman Lau in on the
deal and that both men had attended a dinner with now-jailed
former Macau government official Ao Man-long. Lo said the three
men did not discuss property at the event, focusing on the
tourist trade.
Lo, a Hong Kong native who grew up in Macau, is chairman of
the South China Football Club and BMA Investment, which has
interests including a record label, a karaoke-bar chain,
nightclubs and movie production.
Ao, currently serving a 28-1/2 year sentence for accepting
bribes to expedite deals in Macau, is standing trial on nine
fresh corruption charges. He was previously secretary for
transport and public works.
Ao allegedly received HK$20 million ($2.58 million) in the
tender for 78,000 square meters of land opposite Macau's
airport, now the site of a luxury development, La Scala, being
developed by Moon Ocean, now a subsidiary of Chinese Estates.
Lo testified that HK$20 million was paid to a construction
company for advance preliminary work, but did not address the
bribery allegation on Friday.
($1 = 7.7625 Hong Kong dollars)
