By Twinnie Siu and Alex Frew McMillan

MACAU/HONG KONG, April 20 High-profile Hong Kong businessman Steven Lo testified in a corruption trial in Macau on Friday that he was the former owner of Moon Ocean, a company that he sold to property tycoon Joseph Lau that is developing a residential project near Macau's airport.

Lo told the Macau Court of Final Appeal that he brought Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd Chairman Lau in on the deal and that both men had attended a dinner with now-jailed former Macau government official Ao Man-long. Lo said the three men did not discuss property at the event, focusing instead on the tourist trade.

Lo, a Hong Kong native who grew up in Macau, is chairman of the South China Football Club and BMA Investment, which has interests including a record label, a karaoke-bar chain, nightclubs and movie production.

Ao, serving a 28-1/2 year sentence for accepting bribes to expedite deals in Macau, is standing trial on nine fresh corruption charges. He was previously secretary for transport and public works.

Ao allegedly received HK$20 million ($2.6 million) in the tender for 78,000 square meters of land opposite Macau's airport, site of luxury development La Scala being developed by Moon Ocean, now a subsidiary of Chinese Estates.

Lo testified that HK$20 million was paid to a construction company for preliminary work, but did not address the bribery allegation on Friday.

DIDN'T READ TENDER

Lo said a senior official with property brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle, Tony Lo, approached him in late 2004 or early 2005, telling him there were "a few" plots for sale in Macau, including a site opposite Macau International Airport.

Steven Lo, who is not related to Tony, said he was interested and bought Moon Ocean, which had no projects on hand, as a vehicle to bid on the land by the airport. At the time, he testified, he thought the land was owned by a private company rather than the Macau government.

"I didn't read the tender document at all," Lo said, since Jones Lang LaSalle prepared it with another company. "I only instructed Tony Lo to put in the price advised before the tender submission."

Jones Lang LaSalle is cooperating with the investigation by Macau's anti-graft body, the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC).

A spokeswoman for the body on Friday declined to comment on Lo's testimony, citing the ongoing investigation.

Tony Lo worked as head of investment at the brokerage in Hong Kong. He testified later on Friday that he didn't know the bid price. "I was responsible for organising the tender documents but Steven Lo gave me the content," he told the court.

Steven Lo told the court he invested between HK$700 million and HK$800 million in the project by the airport, and Joseph Lau paid around HK$1.6 billion. Lo said he sold 70 percent to Chinese Estates in 2005 and the rest at a later date.

Chinese Estates has stated it bought the 70 percent stake from an independent company, Easy Action, on Dec. 30, 2005, and the remaining 30 percent from another independent entity, Best Express Holdings, in March 2011.

A prosecutor told the court on Friday that she "gave up" trying to call Lau to give testimony in the case. The court had asked Lau, like Lo, to appear as a witness in the new Ao Man-long charges.

Lau, who made his fortune as one of Hong Kong's corporate raiders, was among the first seven purchasers of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet for private use. He has denied any allegations that he or Chinese Estates "might have made an unlawful advancement or bribe to Mr. Ao whatsoever."

Shares in Chinese Estates closed up 1.3 percent on Friday after Lo's testimony, outstripping a 0.7 percent gain in Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index. ($1 = 7.7625 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis and David Holmes)