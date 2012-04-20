(Updates with further testimony, brokerage involvement, share
price movement)
By Twinnie Siu and Alex Frew McMillan
MACAU/HONG KONG, April 20 High-profile Hong Kong
businessman Steven Lo testified in a corruption trial in Macau
on Friday that he was the former owner of Moon Ocean, a company
that he sold to property tycoon Joseph Lau that is developing a
residential project near Macau's airport.
Lo told the Macau Court of Final Appeal that he brought
Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd Chairman Lau in on the
deal and that both men had attended a dinner with now-jailed
former Macau government official Ao Man-long. Lo said the three
men did not discuss property at the event, focusing instead on
the tourist trade.
Lo, a Hong Kong native who grew up in Macau, is chairman of
the South China Football Club and BMA Investment, which has
interests including a record label, a karaoke-bar chain,
nightclubs and movie production.
Ao, serving a 28-1/2 year sentence for accepting bribes to
expedite deals in Macau, is standing trial on nine fresh
corruption charges. He was previously secretary for transport
and public works.
Ao allegedly received HK$20 million ($2.6 million) in the
tender for 78,000 square meters of land opposite Macau's
airport, site of luxury development La Scala being developed by
Moon Ocean, now a subsidiary of Chinese Estates.
Lo testified that HK$20 million was paid to a construction
company for preliminary work, but did not address the bribery
allegation on Friday.
DIDN'T READ TENDER
Lo said a senior official with property brokerage Jones Lang
LaSalle, Tony Lo, approached him in late 2004 or early
2005, telling him there were "a few" plots for sale in Macau,
including a site opposite Macau International Airport.
Steven Lo, who is not related to Tony, said he was
interested and bought Moon Ocean, which had no projects on hand,
as a vehicle to bid on the land by the airport. At the time, he
testified, he thought the land was owned by a private company
rather than the Macau government.
"I didn't read the tender document at all," Lo said, since
Jones Lang LaSalle prepared it with another company. "I only
instructed Tony Lo to put in the price advised before the tender
submission."
Jones Lang LaSalle is cooperating with the investigation by
Macau's anti-graft body, the Commission Against Corruption
(CCAC).
A spokeswoman for the body on Friday declined to comment on
Lo's testimony, citing the ongoing investigation.
Tony Lo worked as head of investment at the brokerage in
Hong Kong. He testified later on Friday that he didn't know the
bid price. "I was responsible for organising the tender
documents but Steven Lo gave me the content," he told the court.
Steven Lo told the court he invested between HK$700 million
and HK$800 million in the project by the airport, and Joseph Lau
paid around HK$1.6 billion. Lo said he sold 70 percent to
Chinese Estates in 2005 and the rest at a later date.
Chinese Estates has stated it bought the 70 percent stake
from an independent company, Easy Action, on Dec. 30, 2005, and
the remaining 30 percent from another independent entity, Best
Express Holdings, in March 2011.
A prosecutor told the court on Friday that she "gave up"
trying to call Lau to give testimony in the case. The court had
asked Lau, like Lo, to appear as a witness in the new Ao
Man-long charges.
Lau, who made his fortune as one of Hong Kong's corporate
raiders, was among the first seven purchasers of a Boeing 787
Dreamliner jet for private use. He has denied any allegations
that he or Chinese Estates "might have made an unlawful
advancement or bribe to Mr. Ao whatsoever."
Shares in Chinese Estates closed up 1.3 percent on Friday
after Lo's testimony, outstripping a 0.7 percent gain in Hong
Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index.
($1 = 7.7625 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis
and David Holmes)