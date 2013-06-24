HONG KONG, June 24 Casino owner Macau Legend Development Ltd said on Monday it may reduce the size of its Hong Kong initial public offering, resulting in a short delay in the schedule.

Macau Legend postponed an up to $786 million initial public offering in Hong Kong, sources said on Friday, the latest casualty of volatile global markets which could claim other IPO hopefuls in the region. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Stephen Coates)