(Corrects second paragraph to show MacDonald did not join BofA
directly from Goldman)
HONG KONG Oct 13 Bank of America Corp (BofA)
has named Peter MacDonald as the head of its equities
business for Asia-Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters, a move that aligns BofA's Asian business with the
global structure.
MacDonald, who had previously worked with Goldman Sachs
Group Inc for 17 years, joined BofA last year.
He was promoted to his new role after Yasuhiro Fujiwara
resigned as co-head of global capital markets for Asia-Pacific
last week, the memo said. Fujiwara was leaving to pursue
personal interests after spending nearly 14 years with BofA, the
memo added.
A BofA spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.
Fujiwara and Michael Halloran were Asia-Pacific co-heads of
global capital markets, with Fujiwara responsible for the
equities business. Under the new arrangement, Halloran would
head the Asia-Pacific fixed income business, the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris
Lewis)