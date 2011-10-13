* Yasuhiro Fujiwara resigns from BofA after 14 years
* Peter MacDonald retired from Goldman Sachs in 2009
By Nishant Kumar and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Oct 13 Bank of America Corp (BofA)
has named Peter MacDonald as the head of its equities
business for the Asia-Pacific, according to an internal memo
seen by Reuters, a move that aligns BofA's Asian business with
the global structure.
MacDonald, who had previously worked with Goldman Sachs
Group Inc for 17 years, joined BofA in 2010 as
vice-chairman of Asia-Pacific.
He was promoted to his new role after Yasuhiro Fujiwara
resigned as co-head of global capital markets for Asia-Pacific
last week, the memo said. Fujiwara was leaving to pursue
personal interests after spending nearly 14 years with BofA, the
memo added.
MacDonald was responsible for setting up Goldman Sachs'
securities business in mainland China, the memo said. He was
made a partner at Goldman Sachs in 2004 and in 2009 he retired
from the firm. BofA hired MacDonald to focus on the bank's
strategic initiatives in China.
A BofA spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
Fujiwara and Michael Halloran were Asia-Pacific co-heads of
global capital markets, with Fujiwara responsible for the
equities business. Under the new arrangement, Halloran would
head the Asia-Pacific fixed income business, the spokesman said.
BofA is among the few foreign banks still exploring a
securities joint venture in China. Such a venture allows Wall
Street banks to underwrite stocks and bonds in one of the
fastest growing securities markets in the world.
MacDonald will report to Brian Brille, president of
Asia-Pacific and globally to Fabrizio Gallo, head of global
equities, the memo added.
Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Denny Thomas
Jacqueline Wong)