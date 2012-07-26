July 24 Surveillance and satellite imaging
company MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd posted
a second-quarter loss as it took a share-based compensation
charge.
Net loss was C$1 million, or 3 Canadian cents per share,
compared with earnings of C$31.6 million, or 77 Canadian cents
per share, a year ago.
Net earnings for the quarter were hurt by a share-based
compensation expense of C$32 million, the company said.
Revenue, for the company famous for creating the robotic arm
used on NASA space shuttles, fell 16 percent to C$164 million.
Shares of the company, which have gained 28 percent over the
last three months, closed at C$54.80 on Thursday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)