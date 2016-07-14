LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Macedonia has postponed its
seven-year euro bond after an opposition party member questioned
the legality of the issuance.
The issuance was delayed after a July 14 letter from a
member of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia, asserting
the Republic may not have proper legal authority to issue the
notes, said one of the joint lead managers in an emailed
statement.
Citi, Deutsche, Erste and SG CIB were the joint lead
managers on the trade.
The member said the bond issuance, if it were to proceed,
may be in violation of certain laws and regulations of
Macedonia.
The government believes the correspondence is politically
motivated and that there is no legal basis for challenging the
authorisation or issuance of the notes.
The Ministry of Justice, on behalf of the Republic, and the
joint lead managers' Macedonian counsel will issue customary
legal opinions confirming the authorisation and validity of the
issuance of the notes, the email said.
The lead managers counsel have also advised that "the
positions asserted in the correspondence are without merit and
that the Republic is duly authorised to proceed with the
Offering," it said.
(Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets; editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)