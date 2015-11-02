LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has mandated
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Erste Group to arrange a series of
fixed income investor meetings in the US and Europe from
November 4, according to a deal lead.
A 144A/Reg S euro-denominated Eurobond may follow.
This confirms an IFR story from last week, which named the
banks..
Macedonia has a 150m 4.625% bond that is due to mature on
December 8, 2015, according to Thomson Reuters.
Macedonia is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by
Fitch.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy)