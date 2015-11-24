RPT-UPDATE 2-Profits near flat at two of China's Big Five banks, pressures persist
* Two of China's Big Five post near-flat annual profit growth
LONDON, Nov 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has revised price guidance on a 270m five-year bond to a yield range of 5.125%-5.25%, according to a lead.
This compares with initial price thoughts of 5.375% area, which was released earlier on Tuesday.
Demand for the deal is over 575m. The order book will go subject a 2:00pm London time.
Macedonia has a 150m bond due on December 8, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The sovereign is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy)
