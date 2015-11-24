RPT-UPDATE 2-Profits near flat at two of China's Big Five banks, pressures persist
* Two of China's Big Five post near-flat annual profit growth
LONDON, Nov 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has launched a 270m December 2020 bond at a yield of 5.125%, according to a lead.
That is at the tight end of the guidance range of 5.125-5.25%.
Macedonia began marketing the deal at 5.375% area earlier on Tuesday. Demand for the deal was over 575m at the last update.
Macedonia has a 150m bond due on December 8, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The sovereign is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Two of China's Big Five post near-flat annual profit growth
NEW YORK, March 28 BlackRock Inc on Tuesday said it would overhaul its actively managed equities business, cutting jobs, dropping fees and relying more on computers to pick stocks in a move that highlights how difficult it has become for humans to beat the market.