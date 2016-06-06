LONDON, June 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia is planning a Eurobond and has asked banks for proposals, according to two sources.

The sources did not say what currency the sovereign was looking to raise debt in, but all of Macedonia's tradable foreign currency-denominated bonds are in euros, according to Eikon.

Macedonia is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch.

(Editing by Alex Chambers)