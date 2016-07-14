LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has started marketing a euro-denominated seven-year benchmark bond at an initial yield of mid 5% area, according to a lead.

The 144A/Reg S deal is today's business. Citigroup (B&D), Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and SG CIB are the lead managers.

Macedonia is rated BB- (stable) by Standard & Poor's and BB+ (negative) by Fitch.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)