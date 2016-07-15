(Refiles to fix source code)

By Robert Hogg and Jonathan Penner

July 15 (IFR) - Officials from Macedonia will hold an investor call following the postponement of a deal on Thursday after an opposition party member questioned the legality of the issuance.

A new offering circular with additional risk factors will also be sent to investors to see if the transaction can be resurrected, according to a source.

"The deal has been held up. Investors will have the opportunity to look at the new OC and decide if [the challenge] is a big deal or not."

The sovereign was forced to pull its proposed seven-year euro benchmark after putting out initial price thoughts of mid-5% area on a benchmark-sized seven-year note.

A letter from a member of the Social Democratic Union of Macedonia asserted the government may not have proper legal authority to issue the notes, said the leads in a statement.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Erste Bank and SG CIB were the banks on the trade.

The member said the bond issuance, if it were to proceed, may be in violation of certain laws and regulations of Macedonia.

The government believes the correspondence is politically motivated and that there is no legal basis for challenging the authorisation or issuance of the notes.

Rival bankers were amazed by the outcome, especially as the deal had been in the public domain for a week, with a full roadshow undertaken.

"It's a little bit embarrassing but fair enough - this is EM," said one.

Although there had been noises leading up the deal - an activist group had written to the leads expressing their grievances - no-one foresaw the deal would be derailed.

"Lawyers would have opined, but this must have still caught everyone cold and been serious enough to pull the deal," said a second banker away from the deal.

A transaction could still re-emerge, however. The "joint lead managers' Macedonian counsel have advised the joint lead managers that the positions asserted in the correspondence are without merit and that the Republic is duly authorised to proceed with the offering," said the statement.

If it does, it remains to be seen at what level Macedonia begins marketing. At mid-5s, the bonds were coming 65bp back of the sovereign's 270m 4.875% 2020s in spread terms.

Of that, about 20bp was accountable for the curve extension, leading to a 45bp new issue premium.

"I think it's a cheap level to be honest, necessarily so," said a third banker away from the deal ahead of the postponement. "It's not the most straightforward trade to sell. I'm curious to see what they get done." (Reporting by Robert Hogg and Jonathan Penner; editing by Sudip Roy and Alex Chambers)