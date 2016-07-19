LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia will seek
to raise a minimum of 300m through a seven-year bond that will
yield 5.875%, according to a lead.
The yield compares with initial price thoughts of high 5%
area announced earlier on Tuesday. Demand for the bond was in
excess of 500m, according to an earlier update.
The deal has been re-launched after it was postponed last
Thursday following a letter from a member of the Social
Democratic Union of Macedonia, asserting the Republic may not
have proper legal authority to issue the notes.
The bonds at the time were being marketed at a yield of
mid-5% area.
The re-launched 144A/RegS deal is Tuesday's business.
Citigroup (B&D), Deutsche Bank, Erste Group and SG CIB are the
lead managers.
Macedonia is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by
Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing Robert Smith)