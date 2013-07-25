SKOPJE, July 25 German state-owned KfW Bank
made a 35 million euro ($46.3 million) loan on Thursday
to Macedonia's power utility ELEM for a wind farm and an upgrade
of a hydro-power plant.
Macedonia, which is looking to join the European Union, aims
to meet the bloc's renewable energy targets by 2020 and it is
working to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix.
ELEM said that 15 million euros will go toward financing
development of Macedonia's first 37 megawatt (MW) wind park and
the remainder for an upgrade of the Spilje 2 hydro-power plant.
A consortium of Greek builder Terna and German
engineering firm Siemens is building the 55.5 million
euro Bogdanci wind farm in the south of the Balkan country, ELEM
said.
The upgrade of the hydro power plant, on the Crn Drim river
in western Macedonia, will boost its capacity by 70 MW from the
current installed capacity of 84 MW, ELEM General Manager Dejan
Boskovski said.
The 12-year loan has a three-year grace period and a fixed
annual interest of 2.5 percent.
ELEM operates 1,329 MW of power-generating capacity, of
which 60 percent is coal-fired and 40 percent hydro power.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
(Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Michael Kahn and Anthony
Barker)