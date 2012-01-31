* 37 MW farm to generate 100 GWh per year
* Deal worth $73.13 mln
SKOPJE Jan 31 Macedonian power utility
ELEM said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with a consortium of
Greek builder Terna and German engineering firm
Siemens to build the Balkan country's first wind
farm.
The deal includes procurement and installation of wind
turbines and construction of accompanying infrastructure, such
as power stations and power lines to connect the future farm to
the grid, ELEM said in a statement.
The total value of the deal for the 37 MW wind plant amounts
to 55 million euros ($72.13 million), of which 33 million would
be provided by Germany's state-owned KfW Bank and the remainder
by ELEM, it added.
ELEM operates 1,329 MW of power-generating capacity, of
which 60 percent is coal-fired and 40 percent hydro power. The
new wind farm would add 100 GWh of electricity generation per
year.
In 2011 the utility produced 6,043 GWh of electricity,
nearly 7 percent down from a year earlier due to a prolonged
drought in the Balkans that has pushed water levels to record
lows.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela, Editing by Michael Kahn)