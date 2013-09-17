* Suspects include serving and former intelligence officers
* Accused of selling state secrets, blackmailing businessmen
* Biggest such case since independence in 1991
By Kole Casule
SKOPJE, Sept 17 Macedonia charged 20 people on
Tuesday, including serving and former intelligence officers,
with selling state secrets to a neighbouring country and using
classified information to blackmail businessmen.
Police said the crimes went back eight years and that they
had been tracking the case, the biggest of its kind since
Macedonia broke away from federal Yugoslavia in 1991, for the
last two years.
"We have information that the group collaborated with
several foreign services, but mainly their cooperation was with
one neighbouring state," Interior Minister Gordana Jankulovska
told a news conference, without identifying the country
involved.
As well as current and former intelligence agency employees,
those charged included an official at the Macedonian parliament,
former police and defence officials, a journalist and the former
head of the state anti-money laundering agency.
"The information was about the security bodies, political
situation, elections, risks, names and data, classified
information about religious communities and their radical
structures," said Jankulovska, adding: "This is one of the worst
criminal acts against the state."
Landlocked Macedonia borders Greece, Serbia, Bulgaria,
Albania and Kosovo, in a difficult neighbourhood still hamstrung
by issues of ethnic relations, disputed history and territorial
claims.
Relations with Greece are particularly strained, with Athens
blocking Skopje's accession to NATO and progress towards
membership of the European Union until the two resolve a more
than 20-year-old row over Macedonia's name, which it shares with
a northern Greek province.
Most of those accused were arrested on Monday in raids on
dozens of locations across the capital, during which police
seized computers, hard drives, mobile phones, surveillance
equipment, documents, guns and ammunition.
Seventeen appeared before a judge on Tuesday, while three
are still at large.
(Editing by Matt Robinson and Robin Pomeroy)