BRIEF-Indos grants 1 million zloty loan
* Grants 1.0 million zloty ($245,755) loan to a client Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0691 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has launched a 500m seven-year bond at a yield of 4.25%, according to a lead manager.
This is the tight end of guidance of 4.25%-4.375%.
Macedonia, which is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch, began marketing the bond at a yield of 4.375% area.
The deal, which is being managed by Deutsche Bank and HSBC, will price later on Thursday. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)
BOSTON, March 15 David Russekoff, who engineered some of hedge fund Perry Capital's most profitable trades, has launched his own firm and expects to take in outside money in the coming months, two people familiar with his plan said.
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. mortgage application activity reached a nearly four-month peak last week even as borrowing costs on 30-year home loans jumped to their highest almost three years, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.