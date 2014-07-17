LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Macedonia has launched a 500m seven-year bond at a yield of 4.25%, according to a lead manager.

This is the tight end of guidance of 4.25%-4.375%.

Macedonia, which is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch, began marketing the bond at a yield of 4.375% area.

The deal, which is being managed by Deutsche Bank and HSBC, will price later on Thursday. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)