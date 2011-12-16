* Project cost estimated at up to $909.8 mln
* Concessions to be awarded for a period of 57 yrs
SKOPJE Dec 16 Greece's dominant power
utility PPC and China International Water and Electric
Corporation (CWE) have placed bids for concessions to build two
526 MW hydro power plants in Macedonia, the economy ministry
said on Friday.
The two companies were among ten that had been shortlisted
after the first stage of a tender for the construction of the
Cebren and Galiste power plants at a cost estimated at up to 700
million euros ($909.8 million).
A commission will evaulate the bids by the end of December
and forward them to the government, which will make a final
decision, Suzana Pranjic, the public relations official for the
economy ministry, said in a telephone interview.
The winner of the tender will build the plants in
partnership with Macedonia'a state-owned power utility ELEM and
operate the plants under a 57-year concession, she said.
CWE and PPC have offered ELEM a stake in the future plants
of 40.5 percent and 28 percent, respectively, the government
said on its web site.
Under the tender terms, the percentage of shares offered to
ELEM would be the main criterion in the selection of a future
partner.
ELEM operates 1,329 MW of power-generating capacity, of
which 60 percent is coal-fired and 40 percent hydro-power.
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
