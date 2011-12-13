(Adds quotes, background)

By Kole Casule

SKOPJE Dec 13 Macedonia's economy will grow by 2 percent in 2012, far less than government forecasts due to "new headwinds" from the euro zone crisis, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The ex-Yugoslav republic's government is targeting growth of 4-4.5 percent next year, but an IMF mission to the country predicted far more modest expansion.

"We have seen recovery, improved growth. However, there are new headwinds from the euro area that may affect the Macedonian economy," IMF mission head Wes McGrew told reporters.

"Slowing down in Europe will have a negative impact on the economy," he said.

Both the IMF and the Macedonian government expect growth of around 3 percent this year, after growth of 5.2 percent in the first half.

Finance Minister Zoran Stavreski said the government was ready to revise its projections if the crisis in Europe worsens, but that it still believed stronger growth was possible.

"Our expectations are that next year the budget and the projected deficit of 2.5 percent will endure the crisis," he said.

Macedonia's southern neighbour Greece is at the eye of the euro zone debt storm.

The landlocked country of 2 million people, a candidate for membership of the European Union, has drawn 220 million euros ($290.75 million) of a 480-million-euro IMF loan deal this year to keep its budget on track.

Last month the country took a 130 million euro loan from Deutsche Bank and Citibank in a World Bank-guaranteed deal.

The IMF advised the government to make more use next year of its domestic debt market instead of foreign financing to fund its deficit. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Writing by Kole Casule and Matt Robinson; editing by Anna Willard)