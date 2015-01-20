* Journalist was jailed for revealing witness

* Watchdogs say media freedom under fire in Macedonia

By Kole Casule

SKOPJE, Jan 20 A Macedonian journalist jailed last week to a storm of criticism over media freedom had his two-year prison sentence suspended for one month on Tuesday on health grounds and pending a probation request, according to prison authorities.

Tomislav Kezarovski, a journalist for the Skopje-based daily Nova Makedonija, was imprisoned for revealing the identity of a protected witness in a murder case in a story published in 2008.

Kezarovski had obtained the name from an internal police report leaked to him. He was arrested and sentenced in 2013, spending most of his time since in jail or under house arrest.

He was jailed again on Friday after an appeal resulted in his sentence being cut to two years from four and a half years.

Upon his release, Kezarovski immediately joined hundreds of journalists and rights activists gathered in front of Macedonia's main court to protest against his guilty verdict and jailing.

"This is a small victory, but it is not over. Kezarovski is innocent and the courts must accept that," said Tamara Causidis, president of Macedonia's Union of Journalists.

International rights groups condemned his jailing as a fresh blow to media freedom in Macedonia during the eight-year rule of conservative Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.

The country wants to join NATO and the European Union, but progress has been stalled by a row with Greece over the country's name.

Macedonia's ranking in the Reporters Without Borders world press freedom index has plummeted from 34th in 2009 to 123rd last year.

The EU has cited the abuse of defamation laws and the fact that independent news media are starved of advertising by state institutions. (Editing by Matt Robinson and Raissa Kasolowsky)