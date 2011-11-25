LONDON Nov 25 The Republic of Macedonia
has signed a debut 130 million euro international syndicated
loan with arranging banks Citigroup and Deutsche Bank, the banks
said on Friday.
The five-year loan, which has a 100 million euro guarantee
from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(World Bank), will help the government meet its deficit target
of 2.5 percent for this year.
The loan is the Republic's first international loan and is
one of the first loans in the Balkan region to be extended under
the World Bank's policy-based guarantee programme.
It is also a rare example of sovereign borrowing in the
syndicated loan market.
The World Bank provided a 100 million euro guarantee and
Citi and Deutsche Bank provided 15 million euros each, banking
sources said.
The five-year loan was issued after the government abandoned
plans to sell a Eurobond due to unfavourable market conditions
and drew 200 million euros from a 390 million euro precautionary
loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The loan has a fixed interest rate, according to Citigroup
Europe and Deutsche Bank London, and was completed quickly
thanks to close cooperation between the Ministry of Finance,
World Bank and Citigroup Europe and Deutsche Bank London.
The new 130 million euro syndicated loan carries a maximum
interest margin of 480 basis points, Macedonia's Vice Prime
Minister and Minister of Finance Zoran Stavreski told Reuters in
early November.
The bullet loan will be repaid in full at maturity.
"We are happy to announce the signing of this landmark
financing which will be used to provide budget finance as part
of our long-term business strategy. The Republic of Macedonia is
especially appreciative of the support of the World Bank and
both Citi and Deutsche Bank in what is a very challenging
environment," Mr Stavreski said.
Macedonia's economy grew 5.2 percent in the first half of
this year and the government says it expects to hit its 2011
growth target of 3.5 percent. It expects the pace of expansion
to pick up to 4-4.5 percent next year.
The Republic of Macedonia is rated BB by Standard and Poor's
and BB+ by Fitch.
(Reporting by Michelle Meineke and Tessa Walsh; Editing by
Catherine Evans)