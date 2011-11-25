LONDON Nov 25 The Republic of Macedonia has signed a debut 130 million euro international syndicated loan with arranging banks Citigroup and Deutsche Bank, the banks said on Friday.

The five-year loan, which has a 100 million euro guarantee from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (World Bank), will help the government meet its deficit target of 2.5 percent for this year.

The loan is the Republic's first international loan and is one of the first loans in the Balkan region to be extended under the World Bank's policy-based guarantee programme.

It is also a rare example of sovereign borrowing in the syndicated loan market.

The World Bank provided a 100 million euro guarantee and Citi and Deutsche Bank provided 15 million euros each, banking sources said.

The five-year loan was issued after the government abandoned plans to sell a Eurobond due to unfavourable market conditions and drew 200 million euros from a 390 million euro precautionary loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The loan has a fixed interest rate, according to Citigroup Europe and Deutsche Bank London, and was completed quickly thanks to close cooperation between the Ministry of Finance, World Bank and Citigroup Europe and Deutsche Bank London.

The new 130 million euro syndicated loan carries a maximum interest margin of 480 basis points, Macedonia's Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Zoran Stavreski told Reuters in early November.

The bullet loan will be repaid in full at maturity.

"We are happy to announce the signing of this landmark financing which will be used to provide budget finance as part of our long-term business strategy. The Republic of Macedonia is especially appreciative of the support of the World Bank and both Citi and Deutsche Bank in what is a very challenging environment," Mr Stavreski said.

Macedonia's economy grew 5.2 percent in the first half of this year and the government says it expects to hit its 2011 growth target of 3.5 percent. It expects the pace of expansion to pick up to 4-4.5 percent next year.

The Republic of Macedonia is rated BB by Standard and Poor's and BB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Michelle Meineke and Tessa Walsh; Editing by Catherine Evans)