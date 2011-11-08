BRIEF-Lippo China Resources announces trading halt
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SKOPJE Nov 8 Macedonia will take a 130 million euro World Bank-guaranteed loan from Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Citibank for budgetary support, Finance Minister Zoran Stavreski told reporters on Tuesday.
The ex-Yugoslav republic has shelved plans to launch a long-delayed Eurobond this year due to unfavourable market conditions. The loan deal must be approved by parliament, where the ruling coalition holds a majority. (Reporting by Kole Casule; Writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Anna Willard)
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Following de-merger of Clime Pvt Ltd in late 2016, co wrote back deferred tax liability amount ($1.9 million) carried in books of CIW
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i