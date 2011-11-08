(Adds quotes, background)

By Kole Casule

SKOPJE Nov 8 Macedonia will take a 130 million euro World Bank-guaranteed loan from Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Citibank , Finance Minister Zoran Stavreski said on Tuesday, after the government ditched plans for a Eurobond to support the budget.

The loan deal must be approved by parliament, where the ruling coalition holds a firm majority.

Stavreski said the loan, with a maturity of five years, would have a borrowing cost for Macedonia of not more than 4.8 percent.

"Macedonia has received an offer for a loan of 130 million euros from Deutsche Bank and Citibank under favourable conditions and the government has decided to accept this offer," he told reporters.

The government has said that with new financing it would be confident of meeting its deficit target of 2.5 percent for this year.

The ex-Yugoslav republic had shelved plans to launch a long-delayed Eurobond this year due to unfavourable market conditions.

Macedonia has already drawn 200 million euros from a 390 million euro precautionary loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Balkan country's economy grew 5.2 percent in the first half of this year and the government says it expects to hit its 2011 target of 3.5 percent. It expects growth to pick up to 4-4.5 percent next year. (Reporting by Kole Casule; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Catherine Evans)