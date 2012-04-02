* Wheelchair-bound man's trip Macedonia-London, 3,500 km
* Trip to raise awareness of disabled in Balkans
* Former clerk uses "ordinary" wheelchair for journey
By Aleksandar Vasovic
MALI POZAREVAC, Serbia, March 30 Left without
the use of both legs after a car struck him in 1996, Mile
Stojkoski turned to sport as his rehabilitation -- table-tennis,
target-shooting, kayaking, gymnastics, swimming.
But the former administrative clerk's signature discipline
became his long-distance wheelchair "marathons" which he
undertakes to raise awareness about the plight of disabled
people in the Balkans, where they are marginalised and often
stigmatised.
If all goes to plan Stojkoski will roll into London on July
27th for the opening of the Olympic Games, at the end of a 3,500
km (2,175 miles) trip by wheelchair from his native Macedonia.
"At first I was in shock and angry," he said of the day he
was confined to a wheelchair. "But then I realised I had to do
something to improve the situation."
This is the 46-year-old's 10th long-distance wheelchair
journey, although he has never officially raced.
Stojkoski and his support team of two will travel through 15
European countries -- Macedonia, Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia,
Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Switzerland, Germany,
Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France and Britain.
"I became interested in this because it's a combination of
strength, stamina and psychological persistence," he told
Reuters this week during a brief highway stop in Serbia.
Stojkoski, who has a wife and a daughter, has travelled to
the Olympics before.
In 2004, he made a 20-day, 704-km trip to the Games in
Athens, but failed to complete the trek to Beijing in 2008. He
was running low on funds by the time he was turned back at the
Syrian-Jordanian border due to an unresolved visa issue.
Unlike his aborted 2008 state-funded trip to Beijing, the
Macedonian government has only supported him this time by
obtaining visas. Stojkoski collected the rest of the money.
"A company donated food, others, including friends gave me
some money but most of it I had to cover from my own pocket," he
said.
Unlike other disabled athletes, who favour light-alloy
wheelchairs designed especially for sports, Stojkoski uses an
ordinary wheelchair.
"I want to show people that it can be done," he said.
He had an escort of police and local bikers through Serbia
as he headed north for Hungary.
"This man is amazing," said Milan Janjic, a biker from the
Serbian capital Belgrade. "I'm not sure I could muster the
strength and determination after such an injury."
In 2009 Stojkoski initiated the Civic Caravan project to
campaign for more rights and awareness of people with
disabilities in Macedonia which ended after a travel through 24
Macedonian towns with a total length of 1,000 km.
In 2005 he campaigned for raising 10,000 signatures needed
for the Macedonian parliament to pass a bill for the protection
of the disabled. Stojkoski lead a caravan through Macedonia
resulting with a 1,500 km trip and raised 19,000 signatures. The
parliament still hasn't voted to pass the bill.
($1 = 0.7509 euros)
(Reporting By Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Matt Robinson)