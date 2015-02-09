* Opposition says PM Gruevski ordered wiretapping of 20,000
people
* Targets included journalists, political and religious
leaders
* Opposition boycotting parliament since election in April
2014
By Kole Casule
SKOPJE, Feb 9 Macedonia's chief opposition
figure accused Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski on Monday of
wire-tapping journalists, religious and opposition leaders,
deepening a scandal that has engulfed the European Union
candidate country in recent weeks.
Zoran Zaev, leader of the opposition Social Democrats, told
a packed news conference in Skopje Gruevski and his
counter-intelligence chief, Saso Mijalkov, had orchestrated the
wire-tapping of more than 20,000 people for "at least four
years".
"Gruevski and several people around him are behind this
operation. The material we have shows that illegal wire-tapping
was under direct orders from Saso Mijalkov. This kind of massive
wire-tapping can be done only by a domestic service."
Gruevski, who has ruled the landlocked Balkan country of 2
million people since 2006, was not available for immediate
comment
Police charged Zaev on Jan. 31 with conspiring with a
foreign intelligence service to topple the government.
Gruevski said Zaev had tried to blackmail him into calling a
snap election during face-to-face talks last September and
November. He said Zaev had threatened to use anti-government
intelligence gathered with the help of a foreign spy service.
Zaev denied the charges and said the authorities were trying
in vain to prevent the publication of the evidence he had.
Zaev, appearing at the news conference, played excerpts of
what he said were ilegally taped conversations, some involving
Zaev in talks with journalists and members of his family, others
including a conversation between the current finance and
interior ministers.
Leaders of ethnic Albanian political parties were also
wire-tapped, Zaev said.
"We call on the international community to carefully follow
what we publish and to take an active part in this process,"
Zaev said.
Zaev's Social Democrats have been boycotting parliament for
nine months, after alleging fraud in a parliamentary election
last April that gave Gruevski a third straight term in office.
For months, Zaev had been threatening to publish what he
said was incendiary evidence of criminal wrongdoing by the
Gruevski government, including accusations he said could harm
ethnic relations in Macedonia.
Macedonia wants to join NATO and the European Union but
progress has been stalled by a dispute with neighbouring Greece
over Macedonia's name.
The country narrowly avoided civil war in 2001 in clashes
between government forces and ethnic Albanian guerrillas. Ethnic
Albanians make up at least 25 percent of the population and a
party of former guerrillas shares power with Gruevski.
(Reporting by Kole Casule; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic)