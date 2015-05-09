* Operation launched near northern town of Kumanovo
By Ognen Teofilovski
KUMANOVO, Macedonia, May 9 Explosions and heavy
gunfire rocked a town in northern Macedonia on Saturday as
police moved against what authorities called an "armed group",
heightening fears of instability in the ex-Yugoslav republic.
Local media reported three police officers dead. Officials
would confirm only that at least four officers had been
seriously wounded after special police units in armoured
vehicles launched a dawn operation in a suburb of Kumanovo, some
40 km (25 miles) north of the capital Skopje.
The fighting, which lasted all day, recalled a 2001 ethnic
Albanian insurgency in the same region and other parts of
Macedonia in 2001.
The mainly Albanian neighbourhood of the town was sealed off
to media and sporadic gunfire could still be heard after
nightfall even after some officials and media said the operation
was over and that more than 20 gunmen had surrendered.
Helicopters circled the region of some 100,000 people and an
interior ministry spokesman said he had information on
"casualties" but refused to say how many.
Residents were seen leaving the area carrying belongings.
"I thought it would never come to this again," an
unidentified ethnic Albanian man told Macedonian television.
"It's so scary, we can't stay here."
The events will deepen concern in the West over stability in
Macedonia, where the government is on the ropes over allegations
by the main opposition, the Social Democrats, of illegal
wire-tapping and widespread abuse of office.
Protesters demanding the resignation of conservative Prime
Minister Nikola Gruevski clashed with police this week and the
opposition is threatening to rally thousands on May 17.
Observers fear political leaders on either side may try to
stoke ethnic tensions as leverage.
"DARK SCENARIO"
Interior ministry spokesman Ivo Kotevski said police had
acted "on previously received information about an armed group".
He told a news conference the gunmen were planning "terrorist
acts" and had "infiltrated" the country from a neighbouring
state, without saying which.
Opposition leader Zoran Zaev, who has been releasing
damaging wiretaps he says were recorded by the government and
leaked to him by a whistleblower, appeared to suggest Saturday's
operation was carried out to create a diversion.
"I call on Nikola Gruevski to immediately ... explain who
wants to destabilise Macedonia, why and with what purpose," he
said in a statement.
"This dark scenario will not work. The citizens see who has
an interest in such a scenario."
An estimated 30 percent of Macedonia's 2 million people are
ethnic Albanians. Guerrillas took up arms in 2001, clashing with
security forces before the West brokered a peace deal offering
the Albanian minority greater rights and representation and the
insurgents entered government.
But implementation has been slow and tensions sometimes
flare. Many citizens, regardless of ethnicity, are frustrated at
the glacial pace of development and integration with the West.
Macedonia's bid to join the European Union and NATO is blocked
by a long-running dispute with Greece over the country's name.
