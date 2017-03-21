By Kole Casule
| SKOPJE, March 21
SKOPJE, March 21 Macedonia need to rise above
political bickering and form a government as soon as possible to
unblock the Balkan country's European Union membership path, the
EU said on Tuesday.
Johannes Hahn, commissioner in charge of enlargement, began
a visit to the country with a targeted tweet:
"EU path open for Skopje after last (EU summit) but clock
ticking. Need statesmanship instead of tactics. Economy
hurting."
At an EU summit earlier this month Balkans was placed high
on the agenda to show that despite ethnic tensions and the scars
from wars fought in the 1990s, the region is a priority for the
European Union, particularly as Russia also seeks to increase
its influence there.
Macedonia's accession into the European Union and NATO has
been blocked over a name dispute with Greece, the latter seeing
the name Macedonia as a territorial grab.
But there is also an internal political standoff over the
next government and Macedonia's ethnic Albanian minority.
Hahn was meeting political leaders to discuss ways out of
the political crisis triggered by a surveillance scandal in 2015
that forced a nationalist leader Nikola Gruevski to resign.
The crisis is the worst since Western diplomacy helped drag
the country of 2.1 million people back from the brink of civil
war during an ethnic Albanian insurgency in 2001, promising it a
path to membership of the European Union and of NATO.
In a snap election in December, the nationalist VMRO-DPMNE
won 51 seats to the Social Democrats' 49, leaving neither able
to form a government without parties representing ethnic
Albanians, who make up a third of the population.
Last month Social Democrat leader, Zoran Zaev won support of
three ethic Albanian parties after promising them a law on wider
use of Albanian language, a deal which triggered daily protests
in Skopje. President Gjeorge Ivanov refused to give mandate to
Zaev to form the government.
In a statement on Tuesday Gruevski's VMRO-DPMNE urged Zaev
to back down from the deal with Albanian parties or agree to new
elections. Zaev did not respond.
Hahn will not meet Ivanov whose move to block the coalition
of ethnic Albanian parties and Social Democrats to form the
government deepened the crisis. Ivanov is travelling, his office
said on Tuesday in a statement.
A movement that called itself "For Joint Macedonia" urged on
social media for people to come out and protest in bigger
numbers on Tuesday to demonstrate Hahn majority of the
Macedonians was against the coalition deal.
(Writing by Ivana Sekularac Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)