SKOPJE Oct 7 Deluged with complaints, the
Macedonian capital Skopje has told bus drivers to turn off the
thumping beats and folk melodies of Balkan turbofolk and
commissioned some musical alternatives.
The mesmerising turbofolk music genre is a favourite of
bored bus drivers throughout the Balkans, who blare it out from
the cab of their buses. But authorities in Skopje say it has
begun to grate with passengers.
The city's public transport company, JSP, said on Friday
that drivers of 67 new double-decker buses had been instructed
to drop the turbofolk in an experiment that could see its cheeky
kitsch style banished from public transport across the capital.
"We haven't banned turbo-folk, as we cannot ban any music,
but we have simply excluded it from the repertoire," JSP general
manager Miso Nikolov told Reuters. "We were receiving a lot of
complaints about the music played in the buses."
Instead, passengers will be offered classical music in the
mornings, foreign and domestic pop during the day,
easy-listening in the early evening and techno at night to
please the younger crowd, he said.
The double-deckers were introduced last month as part of a
radical overhaul of the battered capital.
