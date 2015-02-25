* Balkan country embroiled in wire-tapping scandal
* Opposition releases fourth batch of tapes
* PM says country targeted by foreign spies
By Kole Casule
SKOPJE, Feb 25 Macedonia's opposition leader
accused the government on Wednesday of illegally wire-tapping
around 100 journalists to cement control over the media, the
latest revelation in a scandal that Prime Minister Nikola
Gruevski blamed on foreign spies.
Opposition Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev, charged last
month by police with plotting to bring down the government,
played to a packed press conference audio tapes that he said
demonstrated the extent of government influence over the media.
A voice he identified as Gruevski's was among them.
It was the fourth batch of what Zaev says are tapes made
under a massive wire-tapping operation under Gruevski. The
operation, Zaev argues, how autocratic Gruevski's rule has
become since it began in mid-2006.
Gruevski immediately called his own press conference and
said Zaev was being used by a foreign intelligence service which
was itself behind the wire-taps.
"This isn't about Zoran Zaev," he said. "He's just an
instrument, a kamikaze. The game is big, too big for him," said
Gruevski. "I am not a man who functions under threat and
blackmail."
Gruevski declined to say which foreign intelligence service
he believed to be behind the eavesdropping, telling reporters:
"The answer to the question is known to our own service."
His intervention marked the latest twist in a scandal that
has enveloped the impoverished Balkan country since January,
when Zaev was charged by police with collaborating with a
foreign country to force snap elections.
Zaev then went public with the tapes, saying Gruevski's
government had tapped the phones of 20,000 people.
The government has dismissed the accusations, but the West
is watching closely to see how it handles the unfolding scandal.
The former Yugoslav republic is trying to join the European
Union and NATO.
"They have eavesdropped pro-government and professional,
critical journalists in Macedonia," Zaev said. "These
conversations show the link between the prime minister, the
secret police and the media.
"After this, nobody will have any dilemma as to the kind of
regime we live under."
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Larry King)