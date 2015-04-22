* Concern over deteriorating media freedom in Macedonia
* Ex-Yugoslav republic locked in political crisis
* Journalist receives funeral wreath reading "Final Regards"
SKOPJE, April 22 Journalists in Macedonia
protested on Wednesday after a prominent news anchor received a
death threat in the form of a funeral wreath, against a backdrop
of deepening political crisis in the ex-Yugoslav republic.
The wreath was received by the wife of Borjan Jovanovski, a
journalist with the Macedonian Internet portal Nova TV and a
well-known critic of the conservative government of Prime
Minister Nikola Gruevski, at their home in Skopje on Tuesday.
It read "Final Regards" and the unidentified man who
delivered it named the sender as Todor Aleksandrov, an apparent
reference to a controversial member of the VMRO nationalist
movement against Ottoman Turkish rule in the region in the early
20th century.
The threat comes at a time when Gruevski's ruling VMRO-DPMNE
party - which claims roots in the VMRO movement - is facing
accusations of illegal surveillance and abuse of power.
The government, opposition and Macedonia's journalism
association condemned the death threat. Dozens of journalists
gathered in front of the government building, where they left
their own wreath in symbolic protest.
"Of all the threats that Borjan received, that I and other
critical colleagues have received, this threat has shaken us the
most," said his sister Svetlana, also a journalist.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE), a human rights watchdog, said the wreath sent to
Jovanovski amounted to "yet another message that critical voices
are to be silenced".
On Tuesday the European Union expressed "grave concern" over
what it said was deterioration in the rule of law, fundamental
rights and freedom of media in Macedonia, a candidate for
membership of the bloc.
Since January, opposition leader Zoran Zaev has been
publishing wire-taps he says were conducted by the government
and which critics say provide evidence of extensive state
control over the media, judges and the conduct of elections.
The EU and the United States have urged authorities to
investigate the content of the tapes, but police have instead
charged Zaev with trying to topple the government. Gruevski says
the wire-taps were the work of a foreign spy service and has
dismissed his critics' accusations of widespread abuse of power.
On Wednesday, Zaev released new tapes in which voices
purported to be those of senior government officials are heard
discussing hiring journalists at the state broadcaster and
agreeing editorial policy with the owners and editors of two
private television stations.
Reporters Without Borders ranks Macedonia 117th out of 180
countries on its World Press Freedom Index, down from 45th in
2006 when Gruevski came to power.
