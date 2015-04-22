* Opposition alleges massive illegal surveillance operation
* Government denies involvement in wire-taps, EU alarmed
* Revelations may damage inter-ethnic relations
By Matt Robinson
SKOPJE, April 22 Macedonian magazine editor
Mladen Cadikovski received his "file" in a binder -- page after
page of transcribed telephone calls with colleagues and friends,
leaked to him by the country's opposition leader who is
publishing scores of such wire-taps.
Cadikovski's Focus magazine is fiercely critical of
Macedonia's conservative government and he was not surprised
that authorities might be tapping his calls.
"(But) it's a different feeling when you open the folder and
see at least a dozen real conversations, that your life is
sitting wide open in the palm of someone's hand," he said.
Fourteen years since NATO pulled Macedonia from the brink of
civil war, the ex-Yugoslav republic once hailed as a
success-story of Western intervention is embroiled in a scandal
that critics say has exposed its democracy as hollow and could
potentially reopen a dangerous ethnic divide.
For three months opposition Social Democrat leader Zoran
Zaev has been publishing the wire-taps he says he received from
a whistleblower. He says they were gathered illegally and on an
industrial scale by Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski's government.
Voices purported to be those of Gruevski, senior officials,
journalists and judges have been aired at press conferences. The
tapes appear to expose ministers and security officials
discussing how to employ rank-and-file party members in state
jobs, pick judges and massage elections.
Gruevski has dismissed the wire-taps as the work of foreign
spies and the authorities have charged Zaev, who has no immunity
from prosecution, with trying to topple the government.
The European Union, which Macedonia hopes to join, expressed
"grave concern" on Tuesday over what it said was deterioration
in the rule of law, fundamental rights and freedom of media.
"If the recordings are true, and much suggests that they
are, Macedonia cannot be described as a democracy," said Florian
Bieber, an expert on the region based at the University of Graz.
Gruevski was not available to speak to Reuters but a senior
ally, deputy parliament speaker and former foreign minister
Antonio Milososki, accused Zaev of "playing a risky game".
"It does not fit someone who is trying to promote himself to
be a prime minister of a country, to play the role of Julian
Assange or Edward Snowden," he told Reuters, referring to
well-known leakers of classified information in the West.
ETHNIC TENSIONS
Faced with the prospect of a lengthy jail sentence, Zaev has
now threatened to publish tapes he says expose government
machinations against Macedonia's ethnic Albanian minority if
Gruevski does not agree to hold new, fair elections.
With Macedonia's EU and NATO aspirations in limbo due to a
long-running row with Greece, the West's leverage in brokering a
solution to the crisis is limited. But the stakes are high.
In 2001, amid clashes between government security forces and
ethnic Albanian guerrillas, NATO brokered a peace deal that
offered greater rights for the 30-percent Albanian minority and
Macedonia was promised a path to membership of NATO and the EU.
But progress has been blocked by the dispute with Greece
over Macedonia's name, which it shares with a northern Greek
province. Meanwhile, Gruevski has shifted right, burnishing
Macedonians' sense of national identity with a gaudy,
neo-classical facelift of the capital and, critics say,
backsliding on democratic freedoms, particularly independent
media.
Frustration over the lack of progress towards the European
mainstream is again fueling ethnic tensions. Diplomats fear both
sides in the surveillance scandal may try to exploit the threat
of inter-ethnic violence.
Zaev says he has wire-taps concerning a notorious murder
case from 2012, when five Macedonian men were shot dead at a
lake near Skopje. Police blamed "radical Islamists" and five
ethnic Albanians were convicted. The case triggered Albanian
protests and some remain suspicious about the official version.
"Everyone will know the truth," Zaev told Reuters.
Bieber said a bigger risk lay in Gruevski's VMRO-DPMNE
trying to stir up ethnic tensions in order to shore up its own
support base and distract attention from the wire-taps.
On Tuesday, police said 40 armed men speaking Albanian had
briefly seized a police post near Macedonia's northern border
with Kosovo, in what authorities described as a "terrorist act".
The men disappeared without a trace.
