NEW YORK, March 10 People have been writing epitaphs for brick-and-mortar malls for years, but Simon Property Group Inc's unsolicited takeover bid for rival Macerich Co shows there is still plenty of interest in the limited supply of upscale shopping centers.

Simon, the largest U.S. mall owner, offered on Monday to buy Macerich for $14.39 billion after the Santa Monica, California-based real estate investment trust had refused multiple times to discuss a deal.

Macerich stock fell slightly on Tuesday to $92.39 but still exceeded Simon's $91-a-share offer, a sign investors believe the bid can be sweetened.

Simon, which published a presentation on Tuesday that it said showed why its proposal was compelling, declined to comment when asked about the appeal of high-end malls.

Investors see upscale malls as irreplaceable assets with high barriers to entry, according to real estate research firm Green Street Advisors of Newport Beach, California.

Sales are declining in lower-income malls, but increasing in higher-income centers that count Apple Inc, Whole Foods Market Inc and Uniqlo as tenants, with Bloomingdale's or Nordstrom Inc as anchors.

Occupancy and rents are also rising for the toniest, best-located shopping centers. Lack of new supply is the silver lining for solid "A mall" fundamentals, Green Street said.

"We are overmalled in the U.S., there's no doubt about it," said Green Street senior analyst Daniel Busch. "But the ones that will close are going to only further fortify the surviving malls in their respective markets."

Online shopping has hurt sales at strip malls and other neighborhood stores, but high-end retailers are striving to appeal to consumers, helping malls that cater to the affluent withstand the surge in e-commerce, analysts said.

The changing store and restaurant landscape, including an increase in non-traditional tenants like gyms or supermarkets at the high-end malls, has kept sales per square feet, a closely watched industry metric, growing in contrast to a decline in strip malls.

More than 85 percent of Macerich's net operating income comes from "super zip codes," the most prosperous U.S. areas. In these zones, the median household income is $120,000, and 70 percent of adults living there have college degrees, the company said in December, citing author Charles Murray.

The focus on the top-income malls led Macerich to sell 15 properties between May 2013 and the end of last year whose net operating income declined 0.8 percent in the eight years ended December 2013.

However, net operating income annually grew on average about 4.0 percent over the same eight-year period for Macerich's "top 40 centers," the company said in the December report.

"A class" malls are a fortress because of the cost of building new centers, scarcity of land in desirable locations and their appeal as a destination, said Ken Riggs, president of Situs RERC, which does valuations of commercial real estate.

Malls can only benefit as many online purchases are being taxed and free shipping is no longer the norm.

"Class A malls will do well and always will do well because these are destination places," said Riggs. "We're social animals. You need to touch it; you need to feel it." (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)