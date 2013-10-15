BRIEF-Host Hotels & Resorts announces acquisition of the W Hollywood
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc announces acquisition of the W Hollywood
Oct 15 Mac-Gray Corp, a coin laundry operator, said it would sell itself to CSC ServiceWorks Inc for about $524 million, including debt.
Mac-Gray, which operates laundries in apartment buildings and student residence halls, said the offer for $21.25 per share is at a premium of 42 percent to Mac-Gray's Monday close.
The company's shares rose 5 percent to $15.75 before the bell on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, March 8 PepsiCo Inc has bid to acquire Brazilian dairy company Fábrica de Produtos Alimentícios Vigor SA, according to reports published in two Brazilian newspapers on Wednesday.
* GM says "even less interested" in FCA tie-up than before (Adds details, analyst, context)