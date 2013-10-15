Oct 15 Mac-Gray Corp, a coin laundry operator, said it would sell itself to CSC ServiceWorks Inc for about $524 million, including debt.

Mac-Gray, which operates laundries in apartment buildings and student residence halls, said the offer for $21.25 per share is at a premium of 42 percent to Mac-Gray's Monday close.

The company's shares rose 5 percent to $15.75 before the bell on Tuesday.