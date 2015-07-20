(Adds details, background)
July 20 U.S. power company Talen Energy Corp
said on Monday it would acquire private power producer
Mach Gen LLC for $1.18 billion to expand in the wholesale power
markets.
New York-based Mach Gen runs three gas-fueled power plants
in New York, New England and Arizona.
Talen was formed in late 2014 when PPL Corp spun off
its generation assets that sell power to wholesale markets,
where prices are not regulated by the government.
Many utilities are increasing their reliance on the
rate-regulated portions of their businesses as wholesale markets
tend to be more volatile.
The deal will raise Talen Energy's total generating capacity
to 17,600 megawatts (MW) from about 15,000 MW.
Citi was financial adviser to Talen, while Bracewell &
Giuliani LLP was transaction counsel for Talen. Simpson Thacher
& Bartlett LLP was finance counsel.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)