BRUSSELS, April 22 U.S. telecoms services company Syniverse Technologies has offered more concessions to EU antitrust regulators examining its 550 million euro ($719.5 million) offer for Luxembourg-based rival Mach, the European Commission said.

The EU competition authority said it would decide by June 20 whether to clear the takeover, which will combine the world's No. 1 and 2 players in mobile roaming services. It did not detail the concessions in line with its policy.

The Commission opened an investigation into the deal in December last year, concerned that the merged company would dwarf its competitors and may lead to higher prices for consumers.

Syniverse submitted its first package last month. Neither the Commission nor Syniverse provided details.

People familiar with the matter said the company offered to divest some of Mach's assets and clients. The Commission subsequently sought feedback from third parties which said the offer was not sufficient, they said.

Mach's customers include France Telecom subsidiary Orange, Spain's Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile, U.S. mobile phone operator Verizon Communications' joint venture Verizon Wireless, Microsoft and Dutch airline KLM (part of Air France KLM ).