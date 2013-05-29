BRUSSELS May 29 U.S. telecoms services firm Syniverse Technologies won conditional approval from EU antitrust regulators for its 550 million-euro ($707 million) takeover of Mach after agreeing to divest a big chunk of its rival's operations.

The deal will combine the world's No. 1 and 2 players in mobile roaming revenues services.

Syniverse, owned by private equity firm the Carlyle Group , unveiled the offer for Luxembourg-based Mach in July last year.

It will have to sell a big part of Mach's business in Europe, including GSM data clearing and near real-time roaming data exchange businesses, network infrastructure and database servers, under conditions set by the competition regulators. Reuters reported on the conditions being set earlier this month.

Both companies collect customers' roaming data which mobile providers use to determine the wholesale payments they make to each other for roaming services.

The European Commission opened an investigation into the case in December last year, worried that the deal could lead to price increases for customers.

"The proposed commitments will ensure that the merger does not hamper the smooth functioning of wholesale roaming services through an increase in price or a decrease in quality," EU competition chief Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.