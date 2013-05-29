BRUSSELS May 29 U.S. telecoms services firm
Syniverse Technologies won conditional approval from
EU antitrust regulators for its 550 million-euro ($707 million)
takeover of Mach after agreeing to divest a big chunk of its
rival's operations.
The deal will combine the world's No. 1 and 2 players in
mobile roaming revenues services.
Syniverse, owned by private equity firm the Carlyle Group
, unveiled the offer for Luxembourg-based Mach in July
last year.
It will have to sell a big part of Mach's business in
Europe, including GSM data clearing and near real-time roaming
data exchange businesses, network infrastructure and database
servers, under conditions set by the competition regulators.
Reuters reported on the conditions being set earlier this month.
Both companies collect customers' roaming data which mobile
providers use to determine the wholesale payments they make to
each other for roaming services.
The European Commission opened an investigation into the
case in December last year, worried that the deal could lead to
price increases for customers.
"The proposed commitments will ensure that the merger does
not hamper the smooth functioning of wholesale roaming services
through an increase in price or a decrease in quality," EU
competition chief Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.