BRUSSELS, March 11 EU antitrust regulators have
given Syniverse Technologies details of their
concerns about its 550 million-euro ($714 million) takeover bid
for Luxembourg-based rival Mach, the U.S. mobile telecoms
services group said.
Syniverse, owned by private equity firm the Carlyle Group
, and Mach collect customers' roaming data which mobile
providers use to determine the wholesale payments they make to
each other for roaming services.
"Syniverse filed that we've received a statement of
objections, which is a normal step in the second phase of the EU
antitrust review process," Syniverse spokeswoman Margaret
Goldberg said in an e-mail. She did not provide details.
The European Commission opened an extended investigation
into the deal in December and is scheduled to decide on the
takeover by May 30. Syniverse may offer concessions to allay
such concerns.
The EU competition watchdog said in December that the
combined company would dwarf its nearest competitor in Europe
and worldwide by a very wide margin, which would make customers
more vulnerable to price increases.
Mach's customers include France Telecom subsidiary
Orange, Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica, Deutsche
Telekom unit T-Mobile, U.S. mobile phone operator
Verizon Communications' joint venture Verizon Wireless,
Microsoft and Dutch airline KLM.