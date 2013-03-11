BRUSSELS, March 11 EU antitrust regulators have given Syniverse Technologies details of their concerns about its 550 million-euro ($714 million) takeover bid for Luxembourg-based rival Mach, the U.S. mobile telecoms services group said.

Syniverse, owned by private equity firm the Carlyle Group , and Mach collect customers' roaming data which mobile providers use to determine the wholesale payments they make to each other for roaming services.

"Syniverse filed that we've received a statement of objections, which is a normal step in the second phase of the EU antitrust review process," Syniverse spokeswoman Margaret Goldberg said in an e-mail. She did not provide details.

The European Commission opened an extended investigation into the deal in December and is scheduled to decide on the takeover by May 30. Syniverse may offer concessions to allay such concerns.

The EU competition watchdog said in December that the combined company would dwarf its nearest competitor in Europe and worldwide by a very wide margin, which would make customers more vulnerable to price increases.

Mach's customers include France Telecom subsidiary Orange, Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica, Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile, U.S. mobile phone operator Verizon Communications' joint venture Verizon Wireless, Microsoft and Dutch airline KLM.