By Denny Thomas and Michael Flaherty
HONG KONG Dec 12 The Goldman Sachs Group
Inc banker who was co-head of the firm's Asia investment
banking operation for six years is retiring, according to an
internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday, the second senior
Asia banker to depart Goldman in the last month.
Mark Machin, whose most recent title was Asia-Pacific
ex-Japan vice chairman, is retiring from the firm after 20
years, the memo said. Machin spent the past few years based in
Beijing, where he was closely involved with the bank's joint
venture Gao Hua Securities. Machin serves on the board of Gao
Hua.
Machin relocated to Beijing in March 2009, at a time when
Goldman was pushing to improve the Gao Hua securities business.
At the time of his move to mainland China from Hong Kong,
Machin was Goldman's co-head of Asia Investment Banking,
ex-Japan, with Ravi Sinha.
Sinha retired from the bank in June 2010, and was replaced
by Goldman's Southeast Asia Chairman, David Ryan.
Last month, Ryan became the bank's sole president in the
region when co-head Yusuf Alireza retired after 19 years.
Machin joined Goldman in 1991 and moved to Asia three years
later, becoming partner in 2002.
Bloomberg was first to report Machin's departure. A Goldman
Sachs spokesman in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo.
Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities is a joint venture between
Goldman Sachs and Beijing Gao Hua Securities, offering
investment banking services to domestic mainland China clients.
Beijing Gao Hua Securities is a domestic Chinese securities
brokerage and proprietary trading businesses.
