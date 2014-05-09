May 9 Macintosh Retail Group Nv :

* Supervisory board of Macintosh Retail Group Nv (Macintosh) has intention to appoint Kurt Staelens Mba (44) as Macintosh's new CEO

* Will succeed current CEO Frank De Moor, who will pursue a career elsewhere as from 1 August 2014