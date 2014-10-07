UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 7 Macintosh Retail Group NV :
* Has been notified that application for bankruptcy has been filed by Halfords Netherlands, and that this application has been accepted
* Sold Halfords Netherlands to the chain's managing director on 30 june 2013
* Following the buy-out, Macintosh continued to provide Halfords Netherlands with funding in the form of a 9.5 million euro credit facility
* To protect its interests, Macintosh has security rights to the assets of Halfords Netherlands
* Value of its receivables from Halfords Netherlands are valued at 6.4 million euros
* Court-Appointed trustees in bankruptcy will take steps to realise the value of Halfords Netherlands assets, also with a view to repaying Halfords's debt to Macintosh
* All options are open in principle, including a relaunch of Halfords Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources