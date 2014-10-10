Oct 10 Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Macintosh's response to reports of Halfords' bankruptcy

* Would prefer a relaunch scenario, since the value in the event of a liquidation would be lower (albeit still substantial).

* If the proceeds of the Halfords' assets sale exceed 6.4 million euros, this would be a positive outcome for Macintosh's result; anything less would have a negative effect on the result

* Every euro euros will generate a positive cash effect, improve Macintosh's net debt position